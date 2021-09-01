Nicole Lambert Sells 945 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $2,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

