NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NXRT stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

