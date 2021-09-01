Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.