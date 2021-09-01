Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.