New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.