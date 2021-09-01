New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $138.23.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

