New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 159.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,490 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

