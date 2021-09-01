New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 827.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

