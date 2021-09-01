New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,020,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

