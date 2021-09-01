New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 48,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 68,563,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,576,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

