Neblio Price Hits $1.51 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Neblio has a market cap of $26.95 million and $917,550.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,191,863 coins and its circulating supply is 17,831,698 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

