Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,065. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.80. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $398,558. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 61,433.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 307,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.