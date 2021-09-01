Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,065. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.80. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.
In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $398,558. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
