National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. National Vision posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. 7,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

