National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 791,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,537. National Bank has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter worth $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 35.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter worth $5,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.