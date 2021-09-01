National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 791,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of NYSE NBHC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,537. National Bank has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter worth $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 35.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter worth $5,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
About National Bank
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
