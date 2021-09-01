NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $10.81 million and $3.85 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00160591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.86 or 0.07377537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,540.50 or 1.00034399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.00819569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.01000956 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

