NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NNXPF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 57,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,544. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.