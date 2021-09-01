MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce $611.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.80 million and the highest is $620.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $106.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

