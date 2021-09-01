Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 661,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $54,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

