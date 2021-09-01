Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.58

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €244.58 ($287.74) and traded as high as €252.30 ($296.82). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €251.95 ($296.41), with a volume of 180,075 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €236.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €244.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

