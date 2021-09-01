MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,974 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NYSE CB opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,031. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

