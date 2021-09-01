MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 856.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

