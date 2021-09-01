MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

