MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.39.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.