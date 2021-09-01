MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

