mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) One Day Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $19.11 million and $1.94 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.