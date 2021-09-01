MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.71

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 67472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

