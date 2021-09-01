Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

