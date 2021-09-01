Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

