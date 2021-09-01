Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 65,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 92,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $16,725,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 116,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.93. 206,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

