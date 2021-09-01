Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $171.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $178.43.

