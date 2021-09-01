Morgan Stanley Has $3.44 Million Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neenah were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter worth about $3,355,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:NP opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $849.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

