Morgan Stanley Buys 268,754 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 1,364.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Neuronetics worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $15,463,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,475 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $13,974,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 488,936 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. Analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,520 shares of company stock valued at $845,813. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

