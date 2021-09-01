MoonTrust (MNTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a market cap of $1.48 million and $15,004.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00161085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.84 or 0.07436578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,284.61 or 0.99746670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01000988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00807807 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

