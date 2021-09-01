MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Volume Hits $5,500.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.55 million and $5,500.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00090792 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,590,498 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.