monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading 8.1% Higher

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $410.02 and last traded at $409.99. 12,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 195,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

Get monday.com alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.42.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.