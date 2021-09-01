Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 78,590 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 78,590 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. 325,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,233,416. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

