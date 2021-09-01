Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $211.44. 34,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

