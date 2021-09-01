Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NSC stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $254.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,833. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.09 and its 200 day moving average is $267.77. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.