Mirrored Twitter Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,411.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $26,411.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $65.37 or 0.00139167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00133586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00160738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.99 or 0.07312733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,116.33 or 1.00305853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.73 or 0.00891440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.00986860 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 373,829 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

