Minter Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,673.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $19,673.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00090212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,670,735,798 coins and its circulating supply is 4,465,526,231 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

