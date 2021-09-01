Mint Club (MINT) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $1.86 million and $6,835.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.