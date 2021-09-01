MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 204,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $58.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

