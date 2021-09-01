MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 30,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,546 shares of company stock valued at $207,062 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.07. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

