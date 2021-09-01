MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of MIND C.T.I. worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDO opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

