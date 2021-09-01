Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 227,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

