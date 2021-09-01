Millennium Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hallmark Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

