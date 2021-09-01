Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SREV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 176,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 108,441 shares of company stock valued at $142,774. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.98.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.