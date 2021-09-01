Millennium Management LLC Purchases 4,866 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lument Finance Trust worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

