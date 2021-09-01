Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of EDN stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.71.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

