Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MILC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.96.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.