Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MILC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.96.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

