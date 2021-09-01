Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlefield Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

